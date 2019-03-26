Cate Loses to Foothill Tech in Three Tight Sets

Boys Volleyball

Junior Theo Mack blasted 19 kills for Cate in a hard-fought three-set loss against Foothill Tech on Tuesday. The scores were 30-28, 25-16, 27-25.

"We played with a lot of heart and intensity, working hard for every point, leaving it all out on the floor," said coach K.C. Collins.

Setter Sebastian Richardson "hustled on the court during long rallies, working hard to set up his offense and keep the opponent guessing," Collins said. Richardson also played well on defense, leading the team with nine digs.

Sophomore Albert Barber returned to the court in the libero position and racked up seven digs while passing a 2.25. He also provided some hitting on the right side.

"In the end, it was a good match with the team rising to the occasion," Collins said. "With a little more time in the gym working out the details together, we look forward to turning those close scores around into a W for Cate.'

The Rams are 2-2 in the Tri-Valley League and 3-3 overall. They play at Bishop Diego on Friday.