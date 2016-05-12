Cate Loses to West Torrance in CIF Opening Round

Tennis

Cate suffered a tough 10-8 loss at the hands of West Torrance during the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 3 tennis playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rams were led throughout by No. 1 singles player Kevin Ha, who took two of three sets from the Warriors. Sophomore Nicholas Hildebrandt also made his presence felt with a 2-1 mark on the day.

With the defeat, Cate concludes another successful year. This season, the Rams earned a CIF playoff birth and finished in three-way tie for the Condor league title with Thatcher and Malibu.

CIF competition continues for Cate’s individual Tri Valley league champs. This includes Ha in the individual tournament and the duo of Hildebrandt paired with Christian Herman in the doubles tourney.

