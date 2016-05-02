Cate Loses Tri-Valley League Finale, Shares Title

Tennis

Cate boys tennis fell to Malibu, 10-8, and the teams finished as co-champions in the Tri-Valley League.

Junior Kevin Ha and the No. 1 doubles team of junior Christian Herman and sophomore Nicholas Hildebrandt swept all three rounds for the Rams.

Cate continues this week with the Tri-Valley League individual championships at Carpinteria High. Ha will be the overall No. 1 seed as the returning league champion. Herman, also a returning doubles champion, will play with Hildebrandt. They earned the No. 1 seed after going undefeated in league play.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.