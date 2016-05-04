Cate Musters Only Two Hits in Shutout Loss to Fillmore

Baseball

Fillmore scored all its runs in the seventh inning and held Cate to just two hits in beating the Rams 3-0 in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday.

It was Cate's second straight loss in league play.

Fillmore used four straight singles and a wild pitch to score their three runs off Cate lefty Joel Revo.

Dylan Ell and Bryce Huerta had the only hits for the Rams

"We need to do a better job at the plate," said assistant coach Dave Soto. "Give credit to Fillmore for keeping us off balance, but we didn't play to our potential today. This game is one of adjustments and we struggled to do that today. Hopefully we can learn from this and get ready for our next game.

The Rams and Flashes wrap up their two game series on Friday at Fillmore.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .