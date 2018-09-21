Cate Opens Tri-Valley League With a Win Over Thacher

Tennis

Cate girls tennis opened its Tri-Valley League campaign with a 13-5 win over prep school rival Thacher on Thursday.

“This was our best match of the season so far," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We have still yet to field our top-9 players in the same match together, but every player in this varsity program has shown a readiness to step up when called on.”



One player who has had to play the waiting game to see action in match play is junior Carol Cai. She had to sit out the first two matches of the season, still recovering from a shoulder surgery, Thorpe note.



“Today, she proved not only that she is approaching full fitness but also that she’s got what it takes to be a dominant force in singles play as well. As a coach, having a player like Carol who can play at a high level in any position is a real luxury.”



Cai swept Thacher’s singles lineup 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Fellow junior Grace Fuss also continued her winning ways, taking her sets 6-0, 6-0 before subbing out. Substitutes Mia Foster and Ashi Kamra rounded out the strong showing for Cate in singles with third round wins against Thacher substitutes.



Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer moved to 12-0 on the season, coasting to 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 victories through their textbook doubles play.



Kate Tunnell and Madeline Vanica went two-for-three on the day, including a victory over the top Thacher team in the second round. Jennifer Soh and Yuki Kobayashi fought gamely to 5-7, 3-6 losses in the first two rounds-of-play before finally landing a win 6-2 in the third round.



Cate is 4-0 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.