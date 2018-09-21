Friday, September 21 , 2018, 10:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Cate Opens Tri-Valley League With a Win Over Thacher

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 20, 2018 | 8:11 p.m.

Cate girls tennis opened its Tri-Valley League campaign with a 13-5 win over prep school rival Thacher on Thursday.

“This was our best match of the season so far," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We have still yet to field our top-9 players in the same match together, but every player in this varsity program has shown a readiness to step up when called on.”

One player who has had to play the waiting game to see action in match play is junior Carol Cai. She had to sit out the first two matches of the season, still recovering from a shoulder surgery, Thorpe note.

“Today, she proved not only that she is approaching full fitness but also that she’s got what it takes to be a dominant force in singles play as well. As a coach, having a player like Carol who can play at a high level in any position is a real luxury.”

Cai swept Thacher’s singles lineup 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Fellow junior Grace Fuss also continued her winning ways, taking her sets 6-0, 6-0 before subbing out. Substitutes Mia Foster and Ashi Kamra rounded out the strong showing for Cate in singles with third round wins against Thacher substitutes.

Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer moved to 12-0 on the season, coasting to 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 victories through their textbook doubles play.

Kate Tunnell and Madeline Vanica went two-for-three on the day, including a victory over the top Thacher team in the second round. Jennifer Soh and Yuki Kobayashi fought gamely to 5-7, 3-6 losses in the first two rounds-of-play before finally landing a win 6-2 in the third round.

Cate is 4-0 on the season.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 