Cate Overpowered by Grace Brethren

Girls Volleyball

Cate was swept by a talented Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League girls volleyball match on Thursday. The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-14.

"Grace has a lot talented players that get on top of the ball and hit with power," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "We managed to dig them at times but we're having trouble converting our defensive digs into offensive points."

Delaney Mayfield had seven kills to lead the Cate attack, while freshman Maya Blattberg posted the best hitting percentage at .500.

Cate (2-2) faces another tough opponent on Tuesday and is takes on La Reina.

