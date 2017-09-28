Cate Overpowered by Top-Ranked La Reina

Girls Volleyball

Cate was swept by La Reina, the top-ranked girls volleyball team in Division 5 of the CIF-Southern Section, on Thursday in a Tri-Valley League match. The scores were 25-13, 25-18, 25-5.

“We had a good second set, we played very well against a highly ranked team,” Cate coach Greg Novak said. “We challenged them and they started making mistakes; we just had fun with our best effort while they stressed about our defense and attack.”

Novak liked how middles Georgia Douglas and Grace Johnson performed.

The Rams play at No. 4-ranked Laguna Blanca on Friday.

