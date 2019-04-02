Cate Overpowers Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse

Cate scored five goals in the first five minutes and dominated on defense in beating Santa Barbara 20-2 in a girls lacrosse match on Tuesday.
The Rams had more than 15 interceptions.
Coach Renee Mack lauded the defensive play of Ali Istanbullu, Riley Borchardt and Tori Trimble. In the midfield, Andreah Graf, Imani Oseso and Mia Foster stood out on defense and in the attack, she said.
Maddie Erikson led the Rams with seven goals. Seven other Rams scored two goals.
For Santa Barbara, coach Elayne Blessing praised the play of Jackie Estrada, who played three positions "and did an all-around amazing job.
Serenity Davis scored both goals for the Dons.