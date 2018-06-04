Cate Picks Up 6-1 Romp of Fillmore Behind Dalton Phillips’ Pitching

Baseball

Phillips strikes out three and allows four hits and three walks for the game

Cate baseball picked up a 6-1 road baseball win on Tuesday, as the Rams took down Fillmore.

For the game, Cate tallied nine hits. Jack Deardorff hit 2-4 with an RBI and Patrick Armstrong hit two RBI late to key the win.

Dalton Phillips kept the Fillmore lineup quiet, striking out three and surrendering just four hits and three walks. Defensive play from Deardoff, Emily Burns and Ethan Cassulo were a big part of the win, said Cate assistant coach Dave Soto.

The Rams' bats got going early as the team scored five runs through the first two innings. Cate tacked on one more for good measure in the fourth.

William Deardorff had Cate's only extra base hit of the day, delivering a double late in the game.

Cate (3-1) are back in action on Friday against Pacifica Christian.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.