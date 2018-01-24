Cate Picks Up Pace in 2nd Quarter in Win Over Villanova

Boys Basketball

Cate turned up the intensity in the second quarter and scored 25 points en route to a 62-53 win over Villanova Prep in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Mark Pliso scored 26 points and Khadim Pouye added 13 for the Rams, who improve to 3-2 in league and 4-2 overall.

"We had a terrific second quarter, forcing Villanova to play faster than it wanted which led to great ball movement and easy layups," Cate coach Andy Gil said.

The Rams outscored the Wildcats 25-5 after trailing 13-12 in the first quarter.

"I was particularly proud of our defense in the first half. Patrick Armstrong was our floor general and was able to get eight rebounds and four deflections," said Gil.

The Rams host Grace Brethren on Friday and play Providence on Saturday at SBCC at 3:30 p.m.

