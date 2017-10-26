Cate Playing for Tri-Valley League Singles, Doubles Titles

Tennis

Cate tennis players will be playing for Tri-Valley League titles on Friday

In singles, top-seeded Grace Fuss advanced to the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kelly Oh of Thacher at Pepperdine University. She'll take on La Reina's Tiara Nourishad in the final at the Pierpont Tennis Club in Ventura at 1:30 p.m.

Nourishad defeated Zoe Nathan of Malibu in the other semifinal, 6-0, 6-1.

Fuss, who finished the regular season a perfect 23-0 in TVL singles play, has advanced to the league finals for the second time in two seasons.



In doubles, defending TVL champions Jackie and Carol Cai advanced to the finals by defeating Thacher’s No. 2 team 6-0, 6-1.



The Cai sisters will face their teammates Sarah Polowczak and Janice Ng in an all-Cate final, after the pair defeated Thacher’s No.1’s 6-3, 6-0. The all-Cate doubles final will be played at Cate at 3:30 p.m,



"I’m extremely pleased with the way my girls competed today," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We have been the dominant team in the Tri-Valley League for three seasons now, but today each of them got to show what they can do on an individual basis."