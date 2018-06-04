Cate Plays Gritty Baseball, Pulls Out Win Against Pacifica Chrisitan

Baseball

Jack Deardorff pitched a complete game and had hit a pair of doubles, leading Cate to an 8-6 baseball win over Pacifica Christian on Friday at Cate.

Assistant coach Dave Soto said it was a game where the Rams "gritted out" the victory.

"There were times when we easily could have folded, but our team rallied when we had to and I'm proud of their fight. The little things proved to be huge for us and I hope we remember that going forward."

William Deardorff and Dalton Phillips each had a pair of hits to help Cate improve to 4-1 on the season.

Phillips came up with a big defensive play, throwing out a runner at home from left field.

Cate opens Frontier League play Wednesday at Foothill Tech.

