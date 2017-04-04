Cate Plays Solid Game in 10-1 Victory

Baseball

Dylan Ell went 3-for-4 with a doubled and Bryce Huerta had two hits and drove in two runs, leading the Cate baseball team to a 10-1 over de Toledo in West Hills on Tuesday.

Joel Revo pitched five innings to pick up the win and Ed Lee finished the game. The pitchers were aided by solid defense.

"Cate played one of their best defensive games all year, with great plays from Dylan Ell and solid work behind the plate from Ethan Cassulo," said assistant coach Dave Soto.

The Rams banged out 10 hits in the game.

"This was probably our most complete game of the year. We played a very good team game, and I hope we build on that as league play approaches," said Soto.

The Rams open Frontier League play on Wednesday at home against Thacher.



