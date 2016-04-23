Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:02 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Cate Pounds Thacher, Improves to 4-0 in League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 23, 2016 | 5:30 p.m.

Bryce Huerta and Dean Smith combined for six of Cate's 18 hits in a 9-2 Frontier League baseball win over rival Thacher on Saturday.

Cate improves to 4-0 in league.

Huerta and Smith each went 3 for 4, while Joel Revo, Jake Dexter-Meldrum and Dylan Ell went 2-3.

Jack Deardorff  picked up the win for the Rams. The freshman hurler went 6 innings, struck out 5 and scattered 5 hits. Dexter-Meldrum was called into relief and threw a perfect 7th inning to lock up victory.

"It wasn't our prettiest win but I thought we played well," assitant coach Dave Soto said. "We hit the ball well all day and played some pretty solid defense. We are in a great position as far as league goes and I hope we can get it going as our schedule ramps up."

The Rams continue their tough Frontier League slate on Wednesday, April 27 when they take on Santa Paula at home.

