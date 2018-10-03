Cate Powers Past Laguna Blanca in TVL Tennis Match

Tennis

Grace Fuss won the battle of No. 1 players against Laguna Blanca's Katherine Monroy, sparking the Cate girls tennis team to a 16-2 win over the Owls in a Tri-Valley League girls tennis match on Tuesday.

Fuss won 6-2 before subbing out for the rest of the match.

Cate's No. 1 doubles pairing of Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer also beat their Laguna counterparts before subbing out for the second and third rounds-of-play.



Cate got doubles sweeps from seniors Sydney Burton and Jennifer Soh and from junior/sophomore duo Mia Foster and Madeline Vanica. Freshmen Ashi Kamra and Julianna Forry added two sets for the Rams.



Monroy proved too strong for Cate singles players Carol Cai and Aminah Hill, but Cai went on to win two sets on the day, while Yuki Kobayashi and Kate Tunnell also added two sets each.



"Laguna is a young team and I think we've just got a lot more experience, particularly on the doubles side of things," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "I was happy with our singles players too, though. Yuki has been playing stronger every match and Grace is in top-form at the moment."

Said Laguna coach Rob Cowell: "Although it ended up being a bit of a one-sided engagement, it was an import lesson for a our rapidly improving squad."

On Thursday, Laguna Blanca faces Thacher for the second time this season.



Cate hosts Thacher next Tuesday to begin the second round of Tri-Valley League matches. Cate is 9-0 overall, 4-0 in league play.