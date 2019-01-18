Cate Pulls Away From Villanova to Move Into a Tie for First Place

Boys Basketball

Ethan Ng went off for 20 of his 25 points in the second half to power Cate to a 63-46 win against visiting Villanova in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Friday night at Sprague Gym.

The win leaves Cate in a first-place tie with Wildcats at 4-1. The Rams are 9-2 overall and Villanova is 8-10.

"This was our most complete game of the season and I couldn’t be more pleased at the halfway mark of the season," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "We shared the ball and kept our energy level high the entire game."

Cate was ahead 15-13 after the first quarter before outscoring the Wildcats 20-10 in the second quarter to pull away.

"We were able to extend our lead and turned defensive stops in to transition buckets and never looked back," said Gil.

Sophomore Nkemka Chukwumerije was a force in the game with four assists, three steals, five rebounds, and three blocked shots to go along with his four points.

Villanova was led by Slade Lowe who finished with 13 and Joey Kula who had 12.

Cate travels to Laguna Blanca on Wednesday.