Cate Pulls Out Win in Overtime at Fillmore

Boys Basketball

Andy McHaig hit a free throw with 2.2 seconds left in overtime lifting Cate to a 61-60 Frontier League basketball win at Fillmore on Wednesday night.

Mark Pliso scored 19 points, and the Rams overcame a 30-point effort by Fillmore's Aries Vega.

Cate led by 10 (45-35) in the third quarter, but Aries rallied Fillmore and the Flashes took a two-point lead going into the fourth.

"Basketball is a game of runs and today was a perfect example of that," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "Very proud of the way we responded today and knuckled down and got stops when we needed. Today was fun to see."

Pierce Lundt had 9 points and junior Chris Bennett added 7 for the Rams.

Cate improved to 9-5 and 5-3 in league.

"These are good wins that will help prepare us for playoffs, and their gym was rocking tonight. It was loud and energetic," Gil said.



