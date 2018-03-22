Cate Puts 2 Players on All-Frontier League First Team

Cate seniors Marko Pliso and Patrick Armstrong were first-team selections on the All-Frontier League boys basketball team.
ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL
MVP
Collin Vallance, Foothill Tech, 12
Coach of the Year
Dean Prophet, Foothill Tech
First Team
School, Position, Player, Grade
Cate F Patrick Armstrong,12
Cate G Marko Pliso, 12
Fillmore G Daniel Gonzales, 12
Fillmore G/F Jake Saviers, 11
Foothill Tech G Nate Bova, 11
Foothill Tech G Cameron Strain, 12
Grace Brethren G Kent Carpenter, 12
Grace Brethren F Joey Griggs, 11
Thacher G Marcus Balano, 9
Villanova G Raymond Li, 12
Second Team
Cate F Thomas Nettesheim, 10
Cate G Khadim Pouye, 10
Fillmore G Roy Esquivel, 11
Fillmore G/F Junior Moldonado, 11
Foothill Tech G Cisco Lomax, 12
Foothill Tech C Trey Jackson, 12
Grace Brethren G Andrew Bishay, 12
Thacher G Skyler Nova, 9
Villanova Christian Ngyen, 12
Honorable Mention
Cate G Andy McHarg, 12