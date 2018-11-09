Cate Puts 3 Players on All-Frontier League Volleyball First Team

Girls Volleyball

Frontier League girls volleyball-champion Cate had three players named to the all-league first team.

Setters Maya Blattberg and Riley Borchardt and libero Grace Blankenhorn were the Rams to receive top honors.

"Maya and Riley did an outstanding job setting this year and held the team together, especially in times of trouble," Cate coach Greg Novack said. "They were able to switch from passer to setter, to hitter, defender on a moments notice."

On Blankenhorn, Novack said: "It's not too often a libero gets chosen for first team but Grace's play was solid this year and made a definite statement in the league."

Grace Johnson and freshman Chidera Chukmuerije were picked to the second team.

Honorable mention choices include senior middle, Katie Browne, junior outside hitter Kenzie Davidson and freshman outside hitter Elise Guerrand-Hermes.

