Cate Puts It All Together for 15-2 Win Over Villanova

Baseball

Cate pounded Villanova, 15-2, in a Frontier League baseball gane that was called after the fifth inning.

Jack Deardorff, William Deardorff and Dalton Phillips each had two hits for the Rams, who are 2-0 in league and 2-2-1 overall.

The Cate offense was clicking all game long as each Ram starter scored at least one run

Jack Deardorff pitched four innings, giving up two runs, walking three and striking out seven. Theo Hansen pitched a scoreless fifth.

"It felt good to get back on the winning track," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "I'm proud of the way we responded to some adversity and I'm proud of our fight. We have a good group and we're only going to get better from here on out."

The Rams will face the Wildcats again on Friday in Ojai.