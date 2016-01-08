Cate Puts Villanova Away in Third Quarter

Marko Pliso scored 24 points, and Cate blew the Frontier League basketball game open in the third quarter en route to a 62-22 romp over Villanova on Friday night in Ojai.
The Rams were ahead 28-12 at halftime and outscored the Wildcats 22-2 in the third quarter.
“We looked good,” first-year coach Andy Gil said. “We have stayed positive through some adversity and we are coming along at the right time. We are a real young team, with lots of sophomores on the team, so our future is bright.”
Mason Mackall turned in a strong performance with nine points and nine rebounds.
“Our goal for Mason is a double-double every game,” said Gil.
Cate is 1-1 in league and 2-5 overall.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.