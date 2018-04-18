Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Cate Puts Villanova Prep Under Pressure Early in 8-4 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 18, 2018 | 7:33 p.m.

Dalton Phillips carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before settling for an 8-4 baseball win over Villanova Prep on Wednesday.

Phillips struck out four and walked four in 6.1 innings. Jack Deardorff finished the game for the Rams (5-3, 1-2 Frontier League.).

Cate scored seven runs in the first three innings to take control of the Frontier League game.

"We did a nice job of coming out of the gates hot," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We are at our best when we start quickly and I'm glad we were able to get that done. The focus we had at the start of the game needs to carry over to the end of the contest. We will work at that going forward and look forward to another tough test from Villanova."

William Deardorff has two singles, two sacrifice flies and three stolen bases to pace the Cate offense. Ethan Cassulo and Patrick Armstrong each had two hits and Jack Deardorff had a single and two stolen bases.

"We forced the Villanova defense into a few errors," Soto said.

