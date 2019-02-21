Cate Rally Comes Up Short Against de Toledo, 6-5

Cate lost a 6-5 baseball decision against visiting de Toledo on Thursday.
Dalton Phillips had two hits and drove in two runs and William Deardorff had a RBI single. Jack Deardorff hit a double for Cate's only extra-base hit.
The Rams fought back from a 5-1 deficit.
"This group showed a lot of heart today and that is only going to help us down the road," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Our first two games happened to be against some very good teams, so we will certainly be battled tested as we head into league play next week."