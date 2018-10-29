Cate Receives No. 1 Seed for CIF 8-Man Football Playoffs

Undefeated Cate was seeded No. 1 for the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football playoffs.

The Rams, who went 8-0 playing a freelance schedule, will play their first-round game under the lights on Friday at Carpinteria High’s Valley Memorial Stadium against Desert Christian of Lancaster (3-6), an at-large team from the Desert Mountain League.

The Division 1 bracket includes 16 teams. Mojave is the No. 2 seed.

4 Local Teams Host CIF Tennis Openers

The Cate, San Marcos, Santa Barbara High and Carpinteria girls tennis teams received home matches for CIF playoff openers on Wednesday.

Cate (13-1, Tri-Valley No. 1) got the home-court advantage in a Division 1 match-up with top-seeded Mira Costa (12-8, Bay League at-large).

Mira Costa is No. 1 after the CIF took the top six teams in Division 1 and placed them in an Open Division. The Mustangs were ranked seventh. They finished third in the Bay League behind Paso Verdes and Peninsula, who are both in the Open Division bracket.

The Division 1 bracket includes 31 teams (second-seeded Foothill received a first-round bye), and San Marcos and Dos Pueblos are among them.

San Marcos (14-1), the Channel League champion, will host Dana Hills (12-7, South Coast No. 2) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Dos Pueblos (10-5, Channel League No. 3) travels to fourth-seeded Westlake (15-1, Marmonte No. 1).

Santa Barbara (12-9, Channel No. 2) got a home match in the Division 2 playoffs and will play Thacher (9-2, TVL No. 2) on Wednesday.

In Division 4, Carpinteria will host the winner of Tuesday’s wild-card match between Oakwood and El Rancho) on Wednesday.

In Division 5, Providence plays at AGBU Canoga Park in a wild-card match on Tuesday. The winner travels to No. 2 seed Maranatha (13-2) on Wednesday.