Cate Regroups After First-Set Loss, Beats Bishop Diego in Four

Grace Blankenhorn served nine straight points to rally Cate to fourth-set and match victory over Bishop Diego in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Thursday at Bishop's Brick House Gym. The scores were 24-26, 25-6, 25-14, 25-21.
"The match was a great league battle against a very strong Bishop team. It was fun to watch each team battle the entire evening," said Cate coach Greg Novack.
Junior Maya Blattberg led a balanced Cate attack with 11 kills, junior Kenzie Davidson followed with eight kills and freshmen Chidera Chukwumerji and Elise Guerrand-Hermes both had seven.
Blattberg and sophomore Grace Johnson had 3 blocks apiece to contribute to the team total of nine blocks.
Cate is now 2-0 in league play while Bishop is 2-1.