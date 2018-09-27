Cate Regroups From First-Set Loss, Beats Villanova

Girls Volleyball

Cate volleyball overcame a sloppy start and beat a resilient Villanova Prep in four sets in a Frontier League match. The scores were 15-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.

"Going into the match, we knew that Villanova had great defense and a good middle attack, so we had a game plan to diffuse the middle and hit around the defense," Cate coach Greg Novack said. "The problem was, we couldn't execute that game plan without errors. We had 18 total errors which led to a first-set loss."

The Rams regrouped after the loss and took care of business.

Freshman Elise Guerrand-Hermes led the attack with 12 kills, Kenzie Davidson had 10 kills and sophomore Grace Johnson added five kills and served five aces.

Cate (6-0 in league) is hosting Dos Pueblos, Oaks Christian and Laguna Blanca for its Mesa Mixer on Saturday.



"It should be a very competitive tournament, with a lot of energy and excitement," said Novack.