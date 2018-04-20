Cate Relay Teams Lower CIF Swim Consideration Times Against Malibu

Swimming

The Cate swim team was defeated this afternoon by the Malibu Sharks.

Two Cate boys relay teams made considerable drops in their CIF swim consideration times at the dual meet against Malibu on Friday.

The 200 freestyle team of Andre Pincott, Kaiser Ke, Jet Ochoa and Marcos Brasil improved their time by three seconds, while the 400 free team of Brasil, Pincott, Ke and Victor Vasquez went seven seconds faster than their previous best.

Brasil won, set a PR and bettered in CIF time in the 50 free, while Jason Zhao clocked a PR. Ke won the 100 breast in a personal best.

For the girls, Maddie Goodman set a PR in the 100 frewe and Tilly Bates did the same in winning the 100 backstroke.

Malibu swept the meet.

"The Rams continue to exhibit promising signs of improvement and an upward trajectory leading into the league finals meet the week after next," said coach Erik Hansen.