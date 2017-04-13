Tennis
Cate Remains Undefeated With Thrashing of Laguna Blanca
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | April 13, 2017 | 9:42 p.m.
The Cate boys tennis team kept doing on Thursday what they've been doing all season: winning.
The Rams thrashed Laguna Blanca in a non-league away match 15-3 to improve to 11-0 on the season.
Brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha each swept three singles sets and Joseph Thomassen won two to give Cate an 8-1 advantage in singles play.
In doubles, Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt swept three sets after coming back from a 5-3 deficit in the first. Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon also swept after taking down Laguna's No. 1 team 7-5.
Cate hosts Nordhoff on Tuesday in a league battle.
