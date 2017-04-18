Cate Remains Undefeated With Win Over Nordhoff

The Cate boys tennis team continued their stellar season with a 14-4 victory over league rival Nordhoff on Tuesday to improve to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in league play.
Brad Gordon swept three sets in his first singles action of the season, and the teams of Kevin Ha and Mason Mackall and Ethan Ha and Elliot Tsai also swept.
Christian Hermann subbed in to win two sets at No. 1 singles.
Cate hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league matchup on Thursday.
