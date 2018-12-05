Cate Roars Back in Second Half, Beats Carpinteria, 40-37

Boys Basketball

Cate worked its way back from a 31-16 deficit in the third quarter and beat Carpinteria, 40-37, in a crosstown boys basketball tame on Tuesday night at Cate's Sprague Gym.

Carpinteria had all the momentum, capitalizing on turnovers to open up the big lead with four minutes left in the third period.

"We felt the heat midway through the third and I called a much-needed timeout to regroup, said Cate coach Andy Gil. "I told the team we had to take care of the ball and get some turnovers."

The Rams were good listeners as they followed their coach's orders and got back into the game.

"Our goal was to force Carp to one shot a possession," said Gil.

The Rams cut the deficit to 32-26 by the end of the third and took control in the fourth quarter.

"Cate made some adjustments, played really strong half-court defense and pulled out a 40-37 lead," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam. "I feel like I let my boys down tonight. Andy made some adjustments, calling ball screens almost every time down and I never called a timeout to adjust. I have to do a better job of coaching."

The Rams got into the bonus early in the fourth quarter and made their free throws.

"We did a great job knocking down free throws under pressure," said Gil. "We were 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Freshman Mason Oetgen, sophomore Knemka Chukwumerije and junior Ethan Ng were big for us in the fourth quarter at getting stops and knocking down big free throws."

Ng scored 13 points and Khadim Pouye had 11 to lead Cate (2-1).

Ian Reed led Carpinteria (0-4) with 14 points (7 of 9 on free throws) and Ali Hamadi grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.

Carpinteria next plays Santa Clara in the Fillmore Tournament while Cate takes on Santa Paula in the Ojai Invitational on Thursday

