Cate Rolls Past Thacher in League Opener

Boys Basketball

Three players scored in double digits for the Cate boys basketball team, who beat rival Thacher 64-49 on Friday in each team's first game of Frontier League play.

Cate (5-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 15-8 lead entering the second quarter and never looked back, outscoring Thacher in each frame.

Mason Mackall led the way for the Rams, coming two blocks shy of a triple-double after scoring 16 points while hauling in 11 rebounds and notching eight blocks. Mark Pliso also scored 16 for Cate, and Thomas Nettesheim had 10 points of his own in his second game back after missing time with a broken hand.

"We shared the ball well, limited our turnovers, and capitalized on the fast break," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "I loved our aggressiveness going to the basket tonight."

Cate was strong in the post, getting to the free throw line 26 times on the night and earning four three-point plays.

The Rams play Foothill Tech at Ventura College next Wednesday.

