Cate Rolls to 13-0 Win over Valley Christian Academy

Baseball

Bryce Huerta and Jack Deardorff each had two doubles and four hits, powering Cate to a 13-0 baseball win over Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria on Friday.

Ed Lee, Dylan Ell, and Patrick Armstrong all had two hits for the Rams, who improved to 2-1.

Deardorff started on the mound and went 5.1 innings, striking out eight, scattering four hits and walking one.

Emma Cordova pitched two-thirds of an inning and became the first girl to pitch in a varsity baseball game for Cate. She walked one batter. Ed Lee threw a scoreless seventh inning.

"We were very aggressive and stayed focused all game. This group keeps on improving," said assistant coach Dave Soto.

The Rams play Tuesday at home against Faith Baptist.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.