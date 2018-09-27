Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Cate Rolls Up Another Big Score, 77-12

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 27, 2018 | 9:06 p.m.

Cate's eight-man football team scored in the 70s for the second straight game, routing Milken, 77-12, at L.A. Pierce College on Thursday.

The Rams (4-0) exploded for 43 points in the first quarter. Drew Anastasio had three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 35-yard interception return on the first series of the game.

For the second straight game,  quarterback Jack Deardroff scored on the first offensive play from scrimmage on a 20-yard touchdown run. He also connect with Anastasio and Thomas Nettesheim for scores through the air.

William Deardorff took a kickoff return to the house, before adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

Will Bouma had two running touchdowns of his own.

The Cate defense got in on the scoring as well. Besides Anastasio's pick-6, linebacker Callum Casey returned an interception for a touchdown and Carson Williams tackled Milken's quarterback for a safety.

"Our emphasis this week was to improve on our game and not focus so much on what other teams around us were doing," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We stuck to that mindset today and it paid off. Our guys did a nice job of battling through a very hot afternoon.

"We have some very tough games coming up and we look forward to the back half of our season."

The Rams are back on the road next week at Flintridge Prep on Saturday, Oct. 6.
 

