Cate Romps Past Hesperia Christian in Battle of Football Unbeatens

Football

Cate quarterback Jack Deardorff didn't waste any time getting his team going in an 8-man football showdown with Hesperia Christian on Saturday.

Deardorff scampered 50 yards on the first play from scrimmage, igniting a three-touchown first quarter that propelled Cate to a 55-12 victory and improved their record to 7-0. The Rams are ranked No. 2 in Division 1 of 8-man footbal in the CIF-SS and are No. 1 in the Calpreps.com poll.

Hesperia Christian, the top-ranked team in Division 2 of the Southern Section, suffered its first loss of the season.

Running back Drew Anastasio scored on a 1-yard run on Cate's next series and Khadim Pouye showed off his speed on a 45-yard run to close out the first quarter

The second quarter saw the Deardorff brothers, Jack and William, both find the end zone on 4 yard runs, giving Cate a 34-6 halftime lead.

Anastasio ran six yards for his second touchdown in the third quarter. Jack Deardorff went to the air for Cate's next score, hitting Thomas Nettesheim on a 35-yard pass.

Jack Deardorff scored on a 2-yard run to complete the scoring.

Cate's defense held a potent Hesperia Christian to only one offensive touchdown.

Scott Holmes and Jake Nelson were in the Hesperia Christian backfield all game long, while Callum Casey was all over the field making tackles, said assistant coach Dave Soto.

In the secondary William Anderson and Dalton Phillips gave the Patriot receivers little room to work. Phillips and William Deardorff both had interceptions for Cate.

"This was a great win for us. We played a very good team that tried to get us out of our comfort zone," Soto said. "I'm proud of how we played all game long. This group continues to improve week to week thanks to our stellar senior leaders."

The Rams finish the regular season next week at Thacher.

