Cate Routs Grace Brethren, Finishes First Round of League at 4-1

Boys Basketball

Cate roared to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in beating Grace Brethren, 72-44, in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Friday in Simi Valley.

Marko Pliso scored 23 points, Patrick Armstrong had 10 and freshman Thomas Nettesheim added nine. Mason MacKall dominated the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds to go with nine points.

"We got great play from our senior guards Chase McCaw, Pierce Lundt and Bryce Huerta," said coach Andy Gil.

With the win, Cate completed the first round of league play with a 4-1 record. The Rams (8-3 overall) take on Thacher (4-1 in league) on Wednesday in Ojai.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.