Cate Runs Out of Comebacks in 9th Inning Against Foothill Tech

Baseball

Cate baseball dropped a 9-8 heartbreaker in nine innings against Foothill Tech on Friday at Cate.

Foothill Tech led 5-1 in the seventh inning before Cate came roaring back to tie the score.

The Dragons tallied three runs in the top of the eighth, but Cate fought back again and tied the score at 8-8.

Football regained the lead at 9-8 in the ninth and held off the Rams in the bottom of the inning.

Jack Deardorff had two hits and pitched 7.2 innings for the Rams, striking out six.

"We fought hard when our backs were against the wall and we never quit," Cate assistant Dave Soto said. "Unfortunately, we made too many mistakes early on in the game and couldn't quite recover."

Cate falls to 0-2 in the Frontier League and 4-3 overall.

