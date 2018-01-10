Cate Runs Out of Steam Against Strong Foothill Tech Squad

Boys Basketball

Cate was outscored 34-14 in the second and third quarters and fell to visiting Foothill Tech, 64-51, in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday night.

The Rams were playing for the second straight night after returning from a long layoff because of the Thomas Fire and mudslides in the area, and coach Andy Gil felt his players got tired.

"Coming off a game last night, the second and third quarter was too much of a deficit for us to overcome in the fourth," he said. "We just gave up one too many offensive boards and missed too many layups and free throws in the middle. Our best two quarters came in the beginning and the end."

Senior Marko Pliso scored 21 points and sophomore Khadim Pouye had to lead Cate (3-1, 2-1 in league).

"Foothill Tech just had too many weapons," Gil said. "They are very deep, and on a night when three players have more than 14 points, it's hard to stop."

The Rams are back in action Friday at home against Fillmore at 6 p.m.