Cate Runs Over Villanova 16-2

The Cate boys tennis team thumped league opponent Villanova Prep on Thursday 16-2 at home.
The Rams remained undefeated on the year (4-0) behind solid singles play from Kevin Ha, who swept his three sets at No.1.
In doubles, the teams of Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt, Mason Mackall and Joseph Thomassen, and Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon all swept their three sets.
Cate hosts San Luis Obispo on Friday in their next game action.
