Cate School Cum Laude Chapter Honors Excellence in Class of 2018

Inductees demonstrate academic achievement, good character

Cate School Chapter of the National Cum Laude Society welcomes 15 inductees.
By Joe Gottwald for Cate School | May 20, 2018 | 1:57 p.m.

Fifteen seniors were inducted into the Cate School Chapter of the National Cum Laude Society on May 15 in the first of the school’s official year-end events to honor the Class of 2018.

The society, founded in 1906, is dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools. Modeled after Phi Beta Kappa, Cum Laude has grown to nearly 400 chapters, primarily in the United States.

Students are selected for induction based on the quality of their academic work and for demonstrating good character, honor, and integrity in all aspects of school life.

“The seniors we recognize tonight are remarkable young scholars,” said Lisa Holmes, Cate director of studie. “One reason they have experienced success has been their orientation to challenge.

"They have each been willing to struggle with ideas and to summon the determination to work through complex problems and arrive at authentic solutions.”

Holmes led the ceremony and told community members who had gathered in the Katharine Thayer Cate Memorial Chapel that the group of selected students includes “gifted musicians, artists, actors, mathematicians, scientists, and brilliant writers.”

Ambassador Nina Hachigian, gave the Cum Laude address. Hachigian, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the Obama administration, is now the Los Angeles deputy mayor for international affairs.

In her current role, she oversees and coordinates all of the city’s international affairs such as attracting global investment, advising L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on trade policy, and assisting the host committee with the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With regards to the “unsettling era” in which the inductees find themselves, Hachigian said, “Solutions are out there. They just need leaders like you ... and I want you to know in your head and feel in your gut that progress can happen — it is happening.”

“While you are on the sometimes rocky journey of life on this planet, do be kind to each other. That’s good advice from a practical point of view ... but it’s also the easiest way to make the world better,” Hachigian said.

The following seniors were honored with Cum Laude distinction.

Kathryn Antonatos of Chicago

Jackie Cai of Carpinteria

Molly Dorion of Carpinteria

Kaliyah Dorsey of Pennsauken, NJ

Julia Farner of Ojai

Darling Garcia of Los Angeles

Young Su Ko of Los Angeles

Jenny Lee of Seoul, South Korea

Ian MacFarlane of Santa Barbara

Julia McCaw of Santa Barbara

Carter Melnick of Westport, CT

Jack Rehnborg of Pacific Palisades

Charles Shi of Shanghai, China

Cambria Weaver of Santa Barbara

Rose Xi of Tokyo, Japan

— Joe Gottwald for Cate School.

 

