Cate School to Ring in Holidays with ‘Winter by Candlelight’ Concert

By Sarah Kidwell for Cate School | December 4, 2013 | 10:37 a.m.

Cate School will ring in the holidays with the annual Winter by Candlelight celebration at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 in the Katharine Thayer Cate Memorial Chapel.

The event is free and open to the public, and will feature music by the Cate School Camerata, Chorale and Orchestra. A reception in the McIntosh Room will follow the performance.

The orchestra will begin with holiday medleys that will include audience participation, and will then play rock versions of classic pieces. A small chamber group made up of pipe organ, cello, flute, violin, piano and upright bass will perform before the Cate a cappella group No Strings Attached joins in for "White Christmas." The Orchestra, Chorale and select faculty members will conclude the program with Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus," which will include more than 120 Cate performers.

Jessica Block, who leads the Camerata and Chorale, says, "Our concert repertoire is always eclectic. We will feature beautiful songs that capture the winter season and that you don't usually hear on the radio. The mood of the evening will be at once warm, festive and moving."

Ample parking will be available below the Sprague Gymnasium.

— Sarah Kidwell represents Cate School.

