Cate School Opens Cross Country Season

The Cate School cross country teams opened their league season at Camino Real Park in Ventura. Despite many injuries, both teams faired decently on the afternoon.
Junior Isabela Montes de Oca led the girls to a ninth place team finish with a personal time of 20:02, good for tenth overall. Freshman Lina Infante finished with a solid time of 23:39, good for the second fastest Cate girls time.
In the boys race, junior co-captain Kyril Van Schendel ran his best time on the fast Camino Real course, running 15:53 to finish second on the afternoon. Sophomore Josh Shields and junior Ian MacFarlane finished back to back with times of 18:53 and 18:56, respectively. The boys team finished seventh overall.
Cate hosts a Condor League meet next Wednesday afternoon.
Girls Finishers:
Isabela Montes de Oca-20:02
Lena Infante-23:39
Kate Bradley-23:59
Rivers Sheehan-24:54
Serena Soh-25:27
Boys Finishers:
Kyril Van Schendel-15:53
Josh Shields-18:53
Ian MacFarlane-18:56
Francesco Duffy-Boscagli-19:18
Pierce Thompson-20:26
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.