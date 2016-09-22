Cate School Opens Cross Country Season

Cross Country

In the boys race, junior co-captain Kyril Van Schendel ran his best time on the fast Camino Real course, running 15:53 to finish second on the afternoon. Sophomore Josh Shields and junior Ian MacFarlane finished back to back with times of 18:53 and 18:56, respectively. The boys team finished seventh overall.

Junior Isabela Montes de Oca led the girls to a ninth place team finish with a personal time of 20:02, good for tenth overall. Freshman Lina Infante finished with a solid time of 23:39, good for the second fastest Cate girls time.

The Cate School cross country teams opened their league season at Camino Real Park in Ventura. Despite many injuries, both teams faired decently on the afternoon.

