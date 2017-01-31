It’s Still Winter But Cate School Is Thinking Summer

It’s been three years since the restructuring of the Cate Summer Institute (CSI), and what started as a small academic summer camp of 10 students has grown into a full-fledged, residential, summer program for sixth- and seventh- graders at Cate School in Carpinteria.

Since taking over leadership of the CSI, Hallie Greene, Cate’s director of strategic initiatives, has overseen big changes to what is now an intensive, experiential, and design-thinking centered camp.

“CSI is an opportunity for students to experience academics in a way that is completely different from what we usually see during the school year. With a focus on experiential education and hands-on learning, each year we tailor the classes to align with the interests of our students and the passions of our faculty," she said.

"We also teach leadership and spend time taking advantage of the outdoors, and our campers leave Cate more mature, aware and energized than when they first arrived on the Mesa,” Greene said.

CSI campers live in the dorms at Cate, which gives them, in many cases, their first taste of residential-academic life.

“Part of what makes CSI so great is that students make bonds with their classmates, teachers and counselors right away, and that has a really transformative effect on their experience and on their development,” Greene said.

Students eat in the Cate dining hall, attend classes together, participate in the outdoors program (surfing, rock climbing, mountain biking ...), are involved in evening activities with their dorm counselors, and said Greene, they “become like a family while they’re here.”

This year’s CSI starts June 18 and includes two one-week sessions. Students can enroll in either session or both. Applications are available though space is limited. Learn more at http://www.cate.org/summer-programs/cate-summer-institute/.

— Joe Gottwald for Cate School.