Cate School Summer Camp Returns for Fifth Year

With only a few months until the start of its fifth year, the faculty of Cate Summer Institute (CSI) are making final preparations for their innovative courses.

New classes this year include backyard ballistics, the art and science of baking, Percy Jackson & Camp Half Blood, You-topia, and diplomacy.

While the course list spans a variety disciplines, camp director Jessica Seriano said the common threads throughout the curriculum are hands-on learning and out-of-the-box thinking.

“Our faculty are passionate about experiential learning," Seriano said. "Courses are project-based with a focus on inquiry and having fun. While the program is academically based, the spirit of Cate Summer Institute is similar to summer camp.”

Students are involved in leadership discussions, outdoor programs, evening activities, and dorm life.

For many students, CSI marks their first experience with boarding life.

“[CSI] is a great way to make friends that come from all corners of the country and world," Seriano said.

"Students create strong bonds with their fellow campers and counselors and leave the Mesa more mature, aware and energized than when they first arrived,” she said.

CSI starts on June 17 and includes one and two-week sessions. Applications are available though space is limited. Learn more at www.cate.org/csi or for more information contact [email protected] or 684-4127, ext. 301.

