Cate School to Graduate 72 Seniors

By Sarah Kidwell for Cate School | May 24, 2016 | 1:05 p.m.

The 72 seniors who constitute Cate School’s Class of 2016 will receive their diplomas during the School’s traditional commencement exercises scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29. 

The ceremony will take place on Commencement Lawn in the center of the School’s campus. Headmaster Ben Williams will confer diplomas on the graduates in the presence of the School’s board of trustees, faculty, students, families and friends.

The senior class has chosen teacher Brooks Hansen, a member of the Humanities and English Departments, to deliver the faculty commencement address. Joel Serugo of North Hills, Calif., will deliver the senior address.

Following the exercises will be a lunch at 12:30 p.m. on the Senior Lawn.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live streamed here.

The Sunday ceremony will cap a weekend of festivities and graduation-related gatherings. Parking will be available in the parking lot by Sprague Gym, with additional parking on the upper field.  

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for events, in order allow at least 10 minutes to walk to the campus from the upper field, and consider wearing comfortable walking shoes.

Attendees should be prepared for all types of weather, including hot sun, fog, rain or chilly air.

On Saturday, May 28, a 4 p.m. Awards Ceremony in the Kirby Quadrangle and 5:45 p.m. buffet dinner at Raymond Commons will precede the school’s Baccalaureate Ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Katherine Thayer Cate Memorial Chapel.

Saturday’s baccalaureate speaker is Ryan Bradley ’02, a Los Angeles-based freelance writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Virginia Quarterly Review and Popular Science, among other publications. 

The student baccalaureate speakers are Mikaela Li of Shenzhen, China, and Oliver Welch of Santa Barbara.

On Monday, May 16, sixteen members of the Class of 2016 were inducted into Cate’s chapter of the Cum Laude Society.

Roberta Rudnick, Ph.D., professor of earth sciences at UC Santa Barbara gave the address at this year’s ceremony.

— Sarah Kidwell is the director of marketing and communications at Cate School.

 
