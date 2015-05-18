Cate School to Hold 102nd Commencement Ceremony on Sunday

Cate School will graduate 77 seniors during this year's Commencement, scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, May 24.

It will be the school's 102nd graduation ceremony, marking the accomplishments of a talented and diverse senior class that comes from around the country and world.

Cate Headmaster Ben Williams will deliver the headmaster's address and confer diplomas, along with the school's board of trustees. English teacher Peter Arango, who is retiring after 18 years at Cate, will deliver the faculty address. Senior Elli Park of Seoul, South Korea, will address her classmates.

In addition, the school's highest honors will also be handed out to students and faculty. Families, friends, faculty, students, alumni and board members will gather for the ceremony.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed and available by clicking here.

The morning will be followed by lunch on Senior Lawn and will cap several end-of-year events. Last Monday, 16 seniors were inducted into the Cum Laude Society during an evening ceremony in their honor. This Saturday, an afternoon awards ceremony on Kirby Quadrangle will precede a buffet dinner in Raymond Commons, before an evening Baccalaureate in the Katharine Thayer Cate Memorial Chapel. The speaker for the Baccalaureate service is Sheila Marmon, class of 1990, founder and CEO of Mirror Digital, an interactive media and advertising company.

The members of the Class of 2015 will matriculate to many of the nation's leading colleges and universities in the fall.

Founded in 1910, Cate School is a grade 9-12, coeducational, college preparatory boarding school in Carpinteria. Click here for more information.

— Sarah Kidwell is the communications director for Cate School.