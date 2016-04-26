Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Cate School to Offer Elite-Level Multi-Sport Summer Camp

By Joe Gottwald for Cate School | April 26, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Cate School is offering an elite-level multi-sport training camp this summer on its beautiful Carpinteria campus. The Cate Sports Academy (CSA) offers both residential and day programs between June 20 and Aug. 5.

Designed for athletes in 6th through 11th grades, the program allows campers to choose one or multiple weeks and pick from baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, ultimate, volleyball and water polo.

Cate administration and Program Director Jessica Seriano have put together a team of “motivated, experienced, and attentive coaches.”

Staff, counselors and coaches come from high school and college coaching positions, as well as professional athletic careers. To supplement student progress in their chosen sport, the EXOS Strength and Conditioning program is available in Cate’s fully equipped training facility.

Seriano, who brings years of multi-sport camp experience to lead the program, said, “I am pumped to get this summer underway. We have an incredible product with awesome people to implement the Cate Sports Academy vision. Top that off with first rate facilities and beautiful views, CSA is the total sports camp package.”

To learn more about the Cate Sports Academy, sports offered, daily schedule, tuition and fees, coaches, and/or sports by week visit www.cate.org/csa.

For any further questions, contact Seriano at [email protected] or call 805.684.4127 x599.

Joe Gottwald is a communications assistant at Cate School.

 
