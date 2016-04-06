Cate School to Offer Innovative Academic Summer Camp

Cate School in Carpinteria is offering an innovative residential institute for rising seventh and eighth graders (11-13 years old) this summer.

The Cate Summer Institute (CSI) comprises two one-week sessions devoted to academics, leadership, design thinking and the outdoors.

Students will be taught by Cate faculty who have developed exciting and experiential course offerings such as “Green Engineering,” “The Literary and Chemical Alchemy of Harry Potter” and “Lasting Legacies: the Spanish and Chumash in California.”

Cate Director of Strategic Initiatives Hallie Greene says that the CSI aligns with the four pillars of the school’s mission statement: commitment, scholarship, companionship and service.

Many of the courses offered span widely distinct disciplines, such as art and science, a trend that is becoming more common at Cate, says Greene.

“Students will have a totally different learning experience to what they’ve had in the past,” she said. “It is also a great way to give students a taste of what Cate life is like.”

Students will get to sleep in dormitories and eat in the dining hall, giving them the opportunity to experience boarding school life, while making lasting friendships with their cohort and connections with extraordinary faculty.

The daily schedule includes class time and leadership sessions plus outdoor programs, group activities and an evening campfire. Participants will be able to take newly found leadership skills and valuable design thinking back home for real world applications.

Students can sign up for one or both weeks of the program. Space is limited, so interested participants should complete their registration as soon as possible to guarantee enrollment.

Learn more about the CSI at www.cate.org or contact the school for more information at [email protected] or 805.684.4127 x301.

— Joe Gottwald is a communications assistant at the Cate School.