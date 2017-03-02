Cate Wins Close Sets, Edges San Marcos in Tennis Showdown

Tennis

San Marcos tennis star Kento Perea opened his senior season in impression fashion, losing just one game in sweeping his three sets. But Cate won several close set against Royals and took the match 10-8 on Thursday at Cate.

After Cate won three doubles sets in the first round and took a 4-2 lead, Perera, a three-time Channel League champion, sparked the Royals to four wins in the second round to tie the match 6-6. He quickly completed his sweep in the third round, and the Royals took an 8-7 lead with three matches left.

Cate's No. 2 doubles team of Mason MacKall and Joseph Thomassen won their second set of the day to tie the team score at 8-8. Brothers Kevin and Ethan won the final two singles sets to give the Rams the victory.

San Marcos' Daniel Newton lost a 7-6 (5) set against Kevin Ha, a three-time Tri-Valley League champion, while Dominik Stefanov of the Royals fell 7-6 (4) against Ethan Ha. In doubles, the team of Daniel Coulson-Alexi Gill was edged by Cate's No. 1 duo of Christian Herman-Nicholas Hildebrandt 7-6 (5).

"The match could have gone either way, but Cate won all the close sets," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley. "They played well and showed great resolve. Our singles players came out strong and competed all match long but it took our doubles players a round to find their rhythm. I look forward to seeing how we respond as a team tomorrow on the road again."

The Royals (0-1) play at San Luis Obispo on Friday. Cate (3-0) is off for a two-week break.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.