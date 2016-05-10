Cate Season Comes Down to Last Game to Make Playoffs

Baseball

Cate couldn't hold an early lead and dropped a 6-2 baseball decision to Foothill Tech on Tuesday in a Frontier League game

Cate got the scoring started when Dean Smith tripled to lead the game off and scored on a hit by Dylan Ell.

Freshman Ethan Cassulo got his first start and scattered six hits and struck out four in five innings.

"I'm really proud of the heart we showed," said Cate assistant Dave Soto. "As tough as the loss was on Monday (an extra inning defeat), it would have been easy for us to hang our heads and give up. Instead we battled, giving us lots of confidence going into the biggest game of our season."

The Rams need a win in their regular season finale on Thursday at home against Foothill to make the CIF playoffs.