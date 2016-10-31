Cate Seeded 3rd in 8-Man Playoffs; Laguna Makes Field

Football

Winners of three of its last four games, Cate was awarded the No. 4 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 8-man football playoffs on Monday.

The Rams (4-4), who lost their regular-season finale at No. 2 seed Thacher, 54-34, will play host to Rolling Hills Prep (5-3) on Friday at 3 p.m.

Laguna Blanca (3-6), which went 0-4 in the tough Condor League, received an at-large berth into the playoffs and will travel to No. 3 seed Faith Baptist (5-3) in Canoga Park on Friday. All five Condor League teams are in the 16-team bracket.

Mojave is the top-seed in the bracket and Condor League-champion Thacher is No. 2.

